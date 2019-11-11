Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled No More Tours 2 UK and European dates

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his rescheduled No More Tours 2 dates across the UK and Europe.

The vocalist was forced to postpone the original dates twice as he recuperated from his fall at home in April this year, which saw him aggravating an old injury sustained during his 2003 ATV accident.

The new run of shows will kick off at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on October 23, 2020, and wrap up at Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena on December 12.

Ozzy says: “I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fucking socks off. I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do and also there’s a new album on the way.

“To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.”

Judas Priest will join Ozzy on the road, with frontman Rob Halford saying: “We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK and European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong.

“The UK and European tour will showcase the very best British metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 heavy metal years together with you.”

Find a list of the rescheduled dates below.

Ozzy will release his new solo album Ordinary Man in January on a date still to be confirmed. Last week, he launched Under The Graveyard – the first single from the record.

He'll also release his solo album box set See You On The Other Side later this month, with the collection available to pre-order through Ozzy’s website.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 UK and European tour

Oct 23: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: London The O2, UK

Oct 31: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 02: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 05: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 11: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 13: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 19: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 22: Madrid WiZink Arena, Spain

Nov 24: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 28: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Nov 30: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Dec 03: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Dec 05: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Dec 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland