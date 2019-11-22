Listen to new Ozzy Osbourne single Straight To Hell featuring Slash

Ozzy Osbourne has released his new single Straight To Hell, which features a guest appearance from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

It’s the second track taken from Ozzy’s upcoming album Ordinary Man and follows Under The Graveyard which arrived earlier this month. Check it out below.

The follow-up to 2010’s Scream is expected to be released in January through Epic Records, with Ozzy joined on the album by Slash's GNR bandmate bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former California Breed man Andrew Watt on guitar.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Ozzy would take to the stage at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, where he’ll perform Take What You Want with Post Malone, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt.

It was expected to be Ozzy’s return to live action after he was forced to postpone all of his 2019 touring plans.

However, at The Forum in Los Angeles last night, the former Black Sabbath frontman surprised fans at Post Malone’s show by appearing onstage to sing the track along with Travis Scott.

Ozzy's postponed 2019 tour dates have been rescheduled for 2020, while the official video for Straight To Hell will be released soon.