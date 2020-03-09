Ozzy Osbourne teases video for Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne has teased a video for his new single Ordinary Man.

It’s the title track from the vocalist’s latest studio album which was released last month.

The full promo is set to arrive on Tuesday, with the short clip showing the former Black Sabbath frontman watching film reel of his younger self. Watch it below.

Ordinary Man features Elton John who provides vocals and piano on the song, but we’ll have to wait and see if the 2020 Oscar winner will feature in the final video.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ozzy said: “It all just came together. When I was writing Ordinary Man, it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and plays piano on the song."

Ozzy’s first album since 2010’s Scream has proved to be a hit on both sides of the Atlantic, smashing into the top three in the album charts in both the UK and US.

Ozzy was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows in Atlanta on May 27, but the dates were postponed to allow the singer to seek medical treatment in Europe following his 2019 fall at home and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In an interview last week with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Ozzy reiterated his desire to get back on stage as soon as possible.

“I will be up there,” he said. “I have to say that because now you’re going to say, ‘What will you do if you can’t do it again?’ That’s not an option.

“That’s the only thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do and that’s the only thing I’ve felt confident about.”