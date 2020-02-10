Elton John and Bernie Taupin celebrate success at 2020 Oscars

Elton John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin are celebrating after winning an Oscar at last night’s 92nd Academy Awards.

The pair picked up the Oscar for Best Original Song for the track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, which features on the soundtrack to the Rocketman movie.

Pointing to Taupin, John said: “This is for him – this is for my partner of 53 years. Without him, I wouldn’t be here. He starts the process, he gives me the lyrics then I go ahead. Without the lyrics, I’m nobody.”

John previously won an Academy Award in 1995 for The Lion King song Can You Feel The Love – but admitted last night’s win was even more special.

He said: “I have an Oscar already, but I so wanted to get one for everybody involved in the film. This film has taken 12 years. In the end, we got it made the right way but I’m so thrilled for him and Taron Egerton especially, who should have been, I think, nominated as one of the best actors. For me, his was the best performance this year.”

John performed (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – which also won a Golden Globe in early January – at the ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and video of the performance can be watched below.

In the US, Rocketman took in $25 million in its first week, while the film, which launched in the UK a week before other markets, brought in $56m in its opening days – surpassing the $40m used to create the movie.

