Ozzy Osbourne: I’m not ready to hang up my mic yet

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s not ready to hang up his microphone yet, and is desperate to return to the stage as soon as possible.

The former Black Sabbath vocalist was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows in Atlanta on May 27, but the dates were postponed to allow the singer to seek medical treatment in Europe following his 2019 fall at home and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne were speaking to Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain, where the pair touched on a variety of subjects including UK and US politics, the Royal Family, Greta Thunberg and Ozzy’s health.

Ozzy said: “My desire is to get back on stage. I’m not ready to hang up my mic yet – that’s what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart.”

Ozzy says he determined to return to the stage: “I will be up there,” he says. “I have to say that because now you’re going to say, ‘What will you do if you can’t do it again?’ That’s not an option.

“That’s the only thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do and that’s the only thing I’ve felt confident about.”

Watch the full video interview below.

Ozzy has just released his new studio album Ordinary Man which smashed its way into the top three in the charts in both the UK and US, and last week, he reported that he was planning on starting work on the follow-up in the coming weeks.