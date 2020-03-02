Ozzy Osbourne celebrates Ordinary Man chart success

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating after his new studio album Ordinary Man smashed its way into the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

The former Black Sabbath vocalist’s first solo album since 2010’s Scream entered the Billboard 200 Chart at no.3 – the first time Ozzy has climbed that high since 2007’s Black Rain.

Ordinary Man shifted 77,000 equivalent album units, with 65,000 the result of album sales.

In the UK, Ordinary Man also debuted at no.3 – making it Ozzy’s highest-charting solo album ever. His previous best was his 1980 debut Blizzard Of Ozz which peaked at no.7.

The vocalist has also launched an 8-bit browser-based video game titled Legend Of Ozzy which sees the player take control of The Prince Of Darkness as he attempts to avoid devils, wolves and evil eyes.

Check it out on the official site.

Last week, Ozzy reported that he was planning on starting work on the follow-up to Ordinary Man in the coming weeks.

He was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows in Atlanta on May 27, but the live shows were postponed to allow the singer to seek medical treatment in Europe following his 2019 fall at home and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

On Friday last week, a behind-the-scenes video showing how Jason Momoa channeled his inner Ozzy in the video for Scary Little Green Men was released.

Momoa is a longtime metal fan who grew up listening to Metallica and Pantera. In 2018, he told Metal Hammer that many of his performances have been inspired by metal bands.