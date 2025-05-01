Ozzy Osbourne will only sing five solo songs at his final show this summer, support act Sammy Hagar reports

And one of them will be No More Tears

Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 and Sammy Hagar in 2025
Ozzy Osbourne will apparently sing five solo songs at his farewell show in July.

The report comes from ex-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar, who’s set to be one of the many, many, many support acts playing before Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.

In a new interview with Loudwire Nights, Hagar, who now fronts hard rock supergroup The Circle, claims he was given the number by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who’s the musical director for the upcoming event.

He also lets slip that one of the songs Ozzy wants to play is his 1991 ballad No More Tears.

“I chose to do No More Tears [during my set that day] and Tom goes, ‘Oh, that would be great,’” Hagar says (via The PRP). “And then he comes back and says, ‘Guess what? Ozzy’s going to try and sing five songs and he wants to sing No More Tears.’”

He continues, revealing that his new song of choice is Flying High Again from Osbourne’s 1981 album Diary Of A Madman: “I said, ‘OK, Flying High Again,’ and he goes, ‘You got it.’ So right now, I’m singing Flying High Again. If Ozzy changes his mind, I’ll sing Flying High Again and No More Tears.”

The report of Osbourne’s seemingly short solo set follows the news that, with Sabbath (who will also be playing their final gig), he’s only set to do “bits and pieces”.

The singer said on his Ozzy Speaks radio show earlier this year: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

He added: “I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

Osbourne retired from touring in 2023, a result of his Parkinson’s disease and the physical effects of multiple surgeries. However, the following year, his wife/manager Sharon said the Prince Of Darkness was hoping to host a farewell extravaganza in his hometown. The show was confirmed in February.

As well as Hagar, the Birmingham gig will feature such legendary support bands as Metallica, Slayer, Gojira, Guns N’ Roses and Mastodon. Famed actor Jason Momoa (Game Of Thrones, Aquaman, A Minecraft Movie) will compere and all proceeds will go to various local charities.

Updated 2025 Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster

(Image credit: Live Nation)
