Rejoice! An official Ozzy Osbourne colouring book is on the way

In news almost certain to delight Ozzy Osbourne completists the world over, an official 72-page colouring book devoted to the legendary Black Sabbath frontman is published tomorrow (July 23).

"The only official Ozzy Osbourne colouring book has arrived!" proclaims the sales blurb. "Revisit his entire solo discography through intricate illustrations by the award-winning Fantoons animation studio! Get ready for a unique book featuring Ozzy and the universe he built throughout his unmatched career. The perfect gift for casual or die-hard fans alike. Get ready for a crazy train ride."

"A must-have for Ozzy fans around the globe!" the publisher continues, clearly unable to contain its excitement. "Disclaimer: Bats not included."

The Ozzy Osbourne colouring book comes from Fatoons, who have a history with this sort of thing. The company's other publications include Where Is Lemmy?, a Where's Wally-style book devoted to the late Mötorhead frontman, Where Is Eddie?, a Where's Wally-style book devoted to the iconic Iron Maiden mascot, Where Is Alice Cooper?, a Where's Wally-style book devoted to you know who, and, believe it or not, the upcoming Where’s Geddy, Alex, and Neil?, a Where's Wally-style book devoted to Rush.

Fantoons's other Rush-related paper products including Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes, and The Making Of A Farewell To Kings: The Graphic Novel. The company also produces a collection of cereal boxes based on five classic Rush albums, Fly By Night, A Farewell to Kings, 2112 and Presto!, and a limited edition art print in which Geddy Lee appears as the Mona Lisa.

The Ozzy Osbourne Colouring Book can be ordered from Amazon or direct from Fantoons.

(Image credit: Fantoons)