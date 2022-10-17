Attention Iron Maiden fans: this new Where's Wally?-style Where Is Eddie? book looks like fiendishly good fun

Love Iron Maiden? Love puzzles? Ever wondered how you could combine these two passions? Well, wonder no more, for a forthcoming Where Is Eddie? book might just be the answer you're seeking. Essentially, it's a Where's Wally-style book, where you search for... yep, Maiden's iconic mascot.

Published by Fantoons, the good people who brought the world Motorhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World, and Iron Maiden: The Official Coloring Book (opens in new tab), the 36-page book will arrive on May 23, and is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).



The promotional blurb for the book reads:



Are you brave enough to find EDDIE? You'd better find him before he gets you! Search for Iron Maiden's iconic figurehead throughout insanely detailed illustrations based on some of their incredible album covers.



Throughout their illustrious career, Iron Maiden's dauntless music has captured the hearts of dedicated fans all over the world, ever fueled by a fierce determination and immense passion for rock 'n' roll. Their painfully addictive riffs and gripping lyrical storytelling have created a legacy like no other, and always with EDDIE by their side.



As you search for EDDIE, plunge into (15) double-page puzzles inspired by Iron Maiden's legendary songs and albums. Walk the edgy East End streets of Killers, escape the maddening asylum of Piece of Mind, trek across the desert ruins of Powerslave, then plummet headfirst down into The Number of the Beast's hellfire - every page pays glorious respect to the sheer awesomeness of Iron Maiden's imagery.



Lovingly created by the demented team of artists at Fantoons. The studio that brought to life the celebrated seek-and-find book WHERE IS ALICE COOPER?, the fan-adored MOTÖRHEAD: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL and IRON MAIDEN: THE OFFICIAL COLORING BOOK. WHERE IS EDDIE? is a must-have for every IRON MAIDEN fan. EDDIE’s GONNA GET YA..."

You can view spreads from the book below:

(Image credit: Fantoons)

(Image credit: Fantoons)