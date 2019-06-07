Motorhead and Fantoons join forces for Where Is Lemmy? book

A new illustrated book titled Where Is Lemmy? is to be released later this year.

The publication has been made possible thanks to a deal between Motorhead's licensing agent and Los Angeles-based art and animation studio Fantoons.

Loudwire report that the hardcover book will feature 15 colourful double-page spreads, jam-packed with illustrations and writing by Ittai Manero and Lindsey Lee, with readers having to sift through the images “filled with the chaos of sex, drugs, rock and roll” to find late Motorhead icon Lemmy.

Fantoons creative director David Calcano tells the website: “Lemmy is the definition of rock’n’roll in every sense of the word: Honesty and no regrets.

“He also had an incredible sense of humour, and that’s what this book is all about – combining, sex, excess and rock’n’roll with a twisted sense of humour that’ll make you laugh and have a good time with a few drinks and loud Motorhead tunes.”

Where Is Lemmy? will be released on November 5.

Fantoons revealed back in April that they would release The Making Of A Farewell To Kings: The Graphic Novel, based on how Rush created A Farewell To Kings in 1977.