Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack in talks for World Detour season 2

Ozzy Osbourne says he and son Jack could potentially film another season of their history show, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

The programme, which aired in the summer, saw the pair travelling the world while the Black Sabbath frontman indulged his passion for history. Now Ozzy says they might return for another series after his veteran band wrap up their The End Tour in Birmingham next February.

He tells Houston Press: “I’m looking forward to my bed, spending time with my dog, Rocky, and, of course, my family. I will have a few weeks to rest and then there are talks about filming a second season of Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour with my son, Jack.”

When asked what the secret is to Black Sabbath’s long-lasting appeal, he replies: “I don’t know, but I am sure glad we have a draw. When we started, we had no idea that we would last five years, let alone 50 years.

“We have the luxury of being able to decide when to call it a day. We wanted to leave on a high note.”

Ozzy recently revealed he’s working on a solo album with Billy Idol men Steve Stevens and Billy Morrison – and says he’ll “carry on” making music after Sabbath split.

He and wife Sharon separated earlier this year after she discovered he’d been having an affair. They got back together after he entered therapy for sex addiction and apologised to “the other women he has been having sexual relationships with.”

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

