Ozzy Osbourne to work with Steve Stevens on new solo album

Ozzy Osbourne has been writing his solo album with Billy Idol guitarists, Steve Stevens and Billy Morrison.

He also reveals they’ve made a “bluesy” song with the working title Crack Cocaine, which will appear on the forthcoming release.

He tells Sirius XM (via Blabbermouth): “I’m not retiring, I’m gonna carry on. I’ve been writing with Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens. Steve is not gonna be in my band, he’s with Billy Idol. But he’s a friend of Morrison’s and Morrison plays with Billy Idol.

“I said, ‘I’ve got some ideas,’ and we worked it out. There’s one song that right now is called Crack Cocaine. It’s like a bluesy thing.”

When asked when the album will be out, he replies: “I don’t wanna say when it will be out. I can’t be working the Sabbath thing and my own thing at the same time. I tried that with the Ozzfest – it didn’t work.”

In August, Ozzy reported he plans to get into the studio to record the follow-up to 2010’s Scream as quickly as possible once he’s completed his Sabbath duties on February 4.

Ozzy and wife Sharon separated earlier this year after she discovered he’d been having an affair. They got back together after he entered therapy for sex addiction and apologised to “the other women he has been having sexual relationships with.”

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

