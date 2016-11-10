Watch video for Okilly Dokilly's new song White Wine Spritzer

Ned Flanders-themes metal band Okilly Dokilly have released a video for their debut single White Wine Spritzer.

Inspired by the clean-living character from hit TV show The Simpsons, Okilly Dokilly will release their debut album Howdilly Doodilly on November 11. They say it features 13 “full blown Heavy Nedal tunes.”

The five-piece say the that 75% of lyrics on the album consist of quotes from the left-handed pillar of the Springfield community – and it was recorded in Mesa, Arizona, in May of this year.

In the video for White Wine Spritzer, the band gang up on one of their own when he turns his nose up at a refreshing alcoholic drink.

On the album, lead singer Head Ned previously said: “When we recorded Howdilly Doodilly, our only goal was to make a record that was really brutalino.”

Howdilly Doodilly is available for pre-order.

Okilly Dokilly Howdilly Doodilly tracklist

White Wine Spritzer Flanderdoodles Vegetables Nothing At All You’re A Jerk Sacrifice Press Destruct Button More Animal Than Flan They Warned Me Donut Hell Panic Room Godspeed Little Doodle All That Is Left

Nov 11: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Mar 11: Chicago Reggies, IL

Mar 15: Nashville Exit, TN

Mar 17: Lexington Cosmic Charlie’s, KY

Mar 29: New York Le Poisson Rouge, NY

Apr 01: Asheville The Grey Eagle, NC

Apr 02: Memphis New Daisey Theatre, TN

