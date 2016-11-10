Avenged Sevenfold switched labels to protect their artistry

Avenged Sevenfold switched record labels because they wanted to protect their artistry, Zacky Vengeance says.

The band are locked in a legal dispute with Warner Brothers over a contract breach. Last month, they sneak released their new album The Stage via their new label Capitol Records.

The guitarist says they jumped ship because they wanted more room for creativity on the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King – and didn’t want to be “weighed down” by the business side of music.

Vengeance tells Full Metal Jackie: “To be honest, we never, ever let business weigh down the creativity of this band. In fact, the reason we have switched labels is because we put our artistry first and we wanted to be somewhere that cared about our vision.

“When we hear our fans say that we helped save their life, or somebody who’s terminally ill comes to us and wants to meet us as one of their last wishes, it means a lot more to us than us being a profit-and-loss statement. So we had to find a home that agreed and wanted to be a part of it.”

He adds: “As you can see, with all the things that we’ve been up to and doing and the songs on the album, an eight-and-a-half-minute single, a 15-minute song – Capitol Records just truly respect the artistry. That’s where our heads have been. We’ve never, ever let the business stuff weigh us down.”

Frontman M Shadows recently claimed an Avenged Sevenfold Best Of compilation album, which Warner Brothers announced for release next month, was an attempt by the label to “undercut our sales and confuse casual fans.”

Avenged Sevenfold released a video for the album’s title track The Stage last month.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

