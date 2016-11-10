James Hetfield explains Hardwired… To Self-Destruct title

James Hetfield has explained some of the thinking behind the title of upcoming Metallica album Hardwird… To Self-Destruct.

The follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic is released on November 18 and the band have already unveiled Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise! from the tracklist.

Hetfield tells Radioacktiva: “A friend of mine, sometimes he and I would get in trouble a lot, and it’s just that we’re hardwired that way.

“I need my friends to tell me some better decisions sometimes – and sometimes I don’t. I’m wondering if man in general is wired one way or another.

“A lot of these songs deal with man on the planet. Who do we think we are? In the history of the universe we’ve been around a millisecond, and we think we can control the world and global warming and everything.

“Do we really have that kind of control – or is it that our time is finished? I don’t know.”

He accepts that the album represents “a little bit of a cynical approach to mankind” and that it touches on humanity’s attitude to technology.

“The song Spit Out The Bone is getting rid of the human flesh part,” he says. “Machinery is so much more efficient. We want things quicker. We want the convenience of technology – but at what point is convenience leaning into dependency?”

Metallica have added a date in Berlin to their extending WorldWired tour. The band say in a statement: “We’ve already told you that we’ll be celebrating the release with a short visit to our friends in Europe.

“Our first stop is a special appearance that’s still a bit top secret. We’ve been asked to keep the details under wraps for a few more days. But if you’re a Fifth Member and can be in Berlin on November 14, click here to enter to win two passes to this unique intimate event.”

The band have released live recordings of their appearances at Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit shows in October this year, with all profits to be donated to the school.

Metallica are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Nov 14: Berlin TBC, Germany

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2