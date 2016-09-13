Outright Resistance release Maimed In Chelsea video

Up-and-coming UK outfit Outright Resistance have released a video for their track Maimed In Chelsea exclusively with TeamRock.

It’s taken from their Me Vs I EP, which was released earlier this year. And although their latest material was only recently released, they’re mulling over ideas for what will be their debut album.

The band exclusively tells TeamRock: “We’re always writing, so that when the time does come to think of the next record we’re ready to jump straight into the process of what we really have a feeling for.

“We do have something in mind already to be completed next though, we’ve got a few minor things to figure out to make sure it does work as an idea, but we’re beginning to put some plans in place.”

The five-piece also also spoke about the lyrics for their track We Are Here which offered hope and support for people in a dark place mentally, with the band saying it was inspired by personal experience.

They continues: “The band are completely aware of how the biggest fight you can face is your own self. Sometimes we’ve found having one person to be there to talk to can be everything in the moment when you’re mentally battling at your hardest.

“For anyone struggling with that battle, we wanted to make sure that anyone can talk to us if they feel that they can’t talk to anyone around them.

“We’ll be there to listen and talk through whatever you want to talk about. If you don’t want to fight on your own, we’re ready to fight alongside you.”

Outright Resistance played at this year’s Bloodstock festival.

