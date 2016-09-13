NOFX take on big pharma in video for new single Oxy Moronic

NOFX have released a video for their new single Oxy Moronic.

The punk heroes teamed up with the team at comedy site Funny Or Die for the video. Oxy Moronic is the third track to be released from the band’s upcoming 13th album First Ditch Effort, which is released on October 7 via Fat Wreck Chords.

The song and video see NOFX railing against the pharmaceutical industry. Watch it below.

NOFX frontman Fat Mike says: “I thought it was a long shot, but I sent our new song Oxy Moronic to my friend at Funny Or Die to see if they wanted to use it for something. He played it for some people and next thing I know, they asked if they could make a video for it.

“Funny Or Die made a fucking video for NOFX! How cool is that? Plus, they recruited a bunch of their comedian friends to be in it too.”

Director Bradly Schulz adds: “I could go on and on about how fun it was to work with a band I’ve loved for over 20 years, but this is punk rock. So forget it.

“Instead I’m going to turn up the volume on this new single and ask my buddy Geoff to smash a beer bottle on my head.”

First Ditch Effort is available for pre-order now, with the tracks Oxy Moronic, Six Years On Dope and I Don’t Like Me Anymore available as instant downloads.

The release of First Ditch Effort comes on the back of the release of the band’s memoir NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub And Other Stories.

On the upcoming album Fat Mike says: “This album is more personal than anything I’ve ever done before because once we put everything out there in the book it opened all of these doors are far as what I want to sing about.”

NOFX have also announced a North American tour with Pears and Useless ID for November. They have a handful of other dates ahead of those shows.

NOFX First Ditch Effort album art

NOFX First Ditch Attempt tracklist

Six Years on Dope Happy Father’s Day Sid and Nancy California Drought Oxy Moronic I Don’t Like Me Anymore I’m A Transvest-lite Ditch Effort Dead Beat Mom Bye Bye Biopsy Girl It Ain’t Lonely at the Bottom I’m So Sorry Tony Generation Z

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 24: Pozo Picnic In Pozo, CA

Sep 30: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Oct 22: San Diego Waterfront Park, CA

Nov 02: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Nov 03: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Nov 04: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, AB

Nov 07: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 09: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Nov 11: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Nov 12: Minneapolis Cabooze On The West Bank, MN

Nov 13: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 14: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 16: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Why NOFX are still mates after writing their grubby autobiography