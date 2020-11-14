Our Oceans release video for new single Face Them

Dutch rock trio Our Oceans have released vide for their new single Face Them. The single is taken from their upcoming album While Time Disappears, which is released through Long Branch Records on November 27.

"Face Them is by far the most energetic song on the album, inspired by a drumbeat and guitar riff that Yuma came up with," explains singer and guitarist Tymon Kruidenier. "It’s an incredibly busy song, with its dense rhythms and many key changes. It’s also a very fun song and perhaps a bit more uplifting than the rest of the album. I suspect it features the highest note I ever sang, at the end of the bridge.



"We filmed a lot of the recording process of While Time Disappears and even though the quality of the footage is not the best, we thought it was quite suited for a more light-hearted and fun music video for Face Them. This isn't a stylised or serious music video, instead, it gives you a genuine impression of our studio process. Enjoy!"

The band were formed by singer & guitarist Tymon Kruidenier (Cynic, Exivious). Joining him on bass and drums are his former Exivious colleagues, Robin Zielhorst (Cynic, Onegodless) and Yuma van Eekelen (Quadvium, Pestilence).

Pre-order While Time Disappears.