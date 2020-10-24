Our Oceans release 90s inspired video for Weeping Lead

Dutch rock trio Our Oceans have released vide for their new single Weeping Lead. The single is taken from their upcoming album While Time Disappears, which is released through Long Branch Records on November 27.

"Weeping Lead is one of my favourite songs on the album, both from a musical as well as a lyrical perspective,: says dinger and guitarist Tymon Kruidenier. "Conceptually, it’s quite a paradoxical song. On the one hand, it’s about the deadening numbness of depression, where suicide seems like the only way out. On the other hand, it’s about the realisation that true purpose and meaning can only be found in overcoming sorrow and allowing yourself to transform that dark energy into things of beauty. On a side note; ‘lead’ refers to the metal here, so most people will probably mispronounce this song’s title before they hear me sing it."

The new video draws inspiration from old 80s and 90s video television style.

"This gloomy and shadowy music video was once again directed by our friend Job Kuizenga," adds Kruidenier. "We were aiming for a 90s inspired look and feel as you can clearly tell from the 4:3 aspect ratio and the VHS glitches. Fun fact is that there were no digital effects used in the production. The hazy look was attained by filming through various drinking glasses while the VHS look comes from running the video through a real VHS player while holding magnets close to the tape and pushing around the tape heads."

Pre-order While Time Disappears.