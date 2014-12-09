Osada Vida launch Dreams video

Osada Vida have released a video for their track Sky Full Of Dreams, taken from fifth album The After-Effect.

The follow-up to last year’s Particles was released in November via MVD. It’s their first with guitarist Jam Mitoraj and drummer Marek Romanowski, and their second with vocalist Mark Mejewski.

Keyboardist Rafal Paluszek recently said: “A lot has changed since the release of Uninvited Dreams in 2009. Osada is somewhere else now – though the most important values remain.”

One of the changes include the guest appearance of a string quartet on the album. The Polish band explain: “There’s no need to worry that it will turn out excessively poetic or romantic; the string parts serve to infuse the songs with heaviness and incredible energy. It sounds terrific!”

The After-Effect tracklist