Orphaned Land add more dates

Orphaned Land have added more dates to their European tour schedule after being confirmed as support act for Blind Guardian in April and May next year.

The trek includes a show at London’s Forum on April 12, 2015, and follows a run of appearances in October and November this year to mark the tenth anniversary of classic concept album Mabool.

Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “We’re very happy to be guests of Blind Guardian – they’re one of our favourite bands and we’re very good friends. The fans are going to have lots of fun with the collaboration between us on the road.”

He says of this year’s anniversary tour: “We’ll play the whole Mabool album together with songs from all of our albums. It’s crazy how time flies.”

A remastered edition of the record is due for release in August, complete with a live acoustic bonus CD. Orphaned Land – who lost main composer Yossi Sassi in January – play Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 9.

Nov 04: Leicester Firebug

Nov 05: Manchester Academy 3

Nov 06: Dublin Voodoo

Nov 07: London Dome