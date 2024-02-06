Lamb Of God and Mastodon announce epic 'Ashes Of Leviathan' tour playing two classic albums in full, with Kerry King and Malevolence in support

US metal heavyweights Lamb Of God and Mastodon will be teaming up for a special tour across North America that will see them celebrate two landmark albums by playing them in full. Both Lamb Of God's Ashes Of The Wake and Mastodon's Leviathan turn 20 this year, and the two bands will mark the occasion by playing both records from front to back.

Joining them for the run will be none other than Slayer legend Kerry King, who recently announced his new solo project featuring Paul Bostaph, Phil Demmel, Kyle Sanders and Mark Osegueda, as well as British metal ragers Malevolence. The tour kicks off in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 19, running through the likes of Austin, Houston, Montreal, Cleveland, Los Angeles, El Paso and more.

For three of the dates - Reading, Cleveland and Sterling Heights - Malevolence will be replaced on the bill by metalcore heroes Unearth.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9 at 10am local time.

Lamb Of God and Mastodon Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour 2024

Jul 19: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Jul 20: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 21: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**

Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**

Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**

Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center

Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater