Lamb Of God and Mastodon announce epic 'Ashes Of Leviathan' tour playing two classic albums in full, with Kerry King and Malevolence in support

US metal heavyweights Lamb Of God and Mastodon will be teaming up for a special tour across North America that will see them celebrate two landmark albums by playing them in full. Both Lamb Of God's Ashes Of The Wake and Mastodon's Leviathan turn 20 this year, and the two bands will mark the occasion by playing both records from front to back.
Joining them for the run will be none other than Slayer legend Kerry King, who recently announced his new solo project featuring Paul Bostaph, Phil Demmel, Kyle Sanders and Mark Osegueda, as well as British metal ragers Malevolence. The tour kicks off in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 19, running through the likes of Austin, Houston, Montreal, Cleveland, Los Angeles, El Paso and more.
For three of the dates - Reading, Cleveland and Sterling Heights - Malevolence will be replaced on the bill by metalcore heroes Unearth.
See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9 at 10am local time.
Lamb Of God and Mastodon Ashes Of Leviathan North American tour 2024
Jul 19: Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Jul 20: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Jul 21: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Jul 23: Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
Jul 24: Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
Jul 25: Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 27: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul 28: Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Jul 30: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Jul 31: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Aug 1: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug 4: Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Aug 6: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug 8: Reading, PA - Santander Arena**
Aug 9: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug 13: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug 15: Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 16: Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug 17: Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center
Aug 18: Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Aug 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Aug 23: Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 24: Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug 25: El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
Aug 27: Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
Aug 29: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 31: Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater