GWAR are bringing 'pestilence and death' to the UK this summer, which is nice

GWAR have announced their first European tour for three years.



The Black Death Rager World Tour will launch in Tulburg, Holland on July 29, and include appearances at Wacken and Bloodstock festivals.



Expressing mild excitement about his band's return to "the Old Country", The Berserker Blóthar promises, “We shall sweep across the continent like the plague, bringing pestilence and death and our unquenchable thirst for heavy metal glory.”



Which is nice.

GWAR will play:



Jul 29: Tilburg 013, HOL

Jul 31: Berlin SO 26, GER

Aug 2: Munich Free and Easy Festival, GER

Aug 3: Essen Turock, GER

Aug 4: Wacken Festival, GER

Aug 5: Makowice Pol’and’Rok Festival, POL

Aug 8: Dover The Booking Hall, UK

Aug 9: Brighton Chalk, UK

Aug 10: Bristol Fleece, UK

Aug 12: Bloodstock festival, UK

Aug 13: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Aug 14: Leeds Key Club, UK

Aug 16: Glasgow Garage, UK

Aug 17: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Aug 18: London The Dome, UK

(Image credit: GWAR)

The Virginian metal monsters are also releasing a linked album and graphic novel.



The New Dark Ages album expands upon the story explored in GWAR In The Duoverse of Absurdity, in which the band are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the spectre of rogue technology. The CD, digital album and graphic novel are released on June 3, with the vinyl and cassette to follow on September 16.

“This is the greatest rock record of all time," Blóthar insists. "These are the songs for a new age, a New Dark Age, when men live by the dimming light of a technology destined to betray them. Listen, as we have a rock and roll orgy in the ruins of the world to celebrate humanity’s descent into an age of darkness, disease, ignorance, and death.”

Meanwhile, Bälsäc The Jaws 'o Death says of the graphic novel, "This was the most utterly engrossing book I've ever read! This novel has the one element that is missing in so many so-called literary masterpieces: It's about me!"