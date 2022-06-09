Trivium and Heaven Shall Burn add Obituary and Malevolence to rescheduled tour

Trivium announced rescheduled dates for their postponed 2022 European and UK tour with Heaven Shall Burn.

They also confirmed the addition of Obituary and Malevolence for the 2023 road trip, which starts on January 17.

On cancelling their earlier plans, Trivium had reported: “Iit’s become impossible to proceed as planned. All tickets from the original dates remain valid for the rescheduled shows. We can’t wait to return and hope to see all of you at the rescheduled dates!”

The dates below replace the earlier once across Europe, with tickets remaining valid. New UK dates haven’t yet been confirmed, but the band had asked fans to retain their tickets pending updated information.

Trivium released their latest album In The Court Of The Dragon last year. Bassist Paolo Gregoletto said before its arrival: “We went into this album knowing we had time to consider everything and anything that came about during this period, and if need be, we could start again if it didn’t feel right given that no touring was on the horizon.”

The confirmed new dates are:

17/01 Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13

18/01 Saarbrücken, Germany @ Saarlandhalle

20/01 Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

21/01 Erfurt, Germany @ Messe

22/01 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín

23/01 Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola

25/01 Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

27/01 Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

28/01 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

29/01 Germany, Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

31/01 Brussels, Belgium @ AB

01/02 Paris, France @ L'Olympia

03/02 Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27

04/02 Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo

05/02 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

07/02 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

08/02 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

10/02 Ludwigsburg, Germany @ MHP Arena

11/02 Hamburg , Germany @ Sporthalle

12/02 Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

14/02 Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

15/02 Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

17/02 Munich, Germany @ Zenith

18/02 Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

19/02 Milano, Italy @ Alcatraz

20/02 Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle