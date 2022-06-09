Trivium and Heaven Shall Burn add Obituary and Malevolence to rescheduled tour

Trivium announced rescheduled dates for their postponed 2022 European and UK tour with Heaven Shall Burn.
They also confirmed the addition of Obituary and Malevolence for the 2023 road trip, which starts on January 17.
On cancelling their earlier plans, Trivium had reported: “Iit’s become impossible to proceed as planned. All tickets from the original dates remain valid for the rescheduled shows. We can’t wait to return and hope to see all of you at the rescheduled dates!”
The dates below replace the earlier once across Europe, with tickets remaining valid. New UK dates haven’t yet been confirmed, but the band had asked fans to retain their tickets pending updated information.
Trivium released their latest album In The Court Of The Dragon last year. Bassist Paolo Gregoletto said before its arrival: “We went into this album knowing we had time to consider everything and anything that came about during this period, and if need be, we could start again if it didn’t feel right given that no touring was on the horizon.”
The confirmed new dates are:
17/01 Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13
18/01 Saarbrücken, Germany @ Saarlandhalle
20/01 Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
21/01 Erfurt, Germany @ Messe
22/01 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín
23/01 Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
25/01 Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture
27/01 Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
28/01 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
29/01 Germany, Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
31/01 Brussels, Belgium @ AB
01/02 Paris, France @ L'Olympia
03/02 Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27
04/02 Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo
05/02 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
07/02 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
08/02 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
10/02 Ludwigsburg, Germany @ MHP Arena
11/02 Hamburg , Germany @ Sporthalle
12/02 Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
14/02 Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
15/02 Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
17/02 Munich, Germany @ Zenith
18/02 Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
19/02 Milano, Italy @ Alcatraz
20/02 Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle