“People prefer to deal with the shadows rather than dealing with the truth”: 10 epic songs that showcase Orphaned Land’s ferocious pursuit of a better world

In 2018 Orphaned Land released Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, their sixth and most recent album to date. It was a continuation of the Israeli prog metal band’s award-winning mission to encourage understanding in the pursuit of peace – as lead vocalist Kobi Farhi told Prog at the time.

“How many revolutions have occurred?” he asked. “How many wars? And we’re still facing the same problems.” He argued that society is a cave that people don’t want to leave. “They’re afraid of the light and they don’t want to change. Every time a revolutionary comes to take them out of the cave… they’re all assassinated.

“Dictators live forever. Only the good die young. That’s the meaning of this album.”

By way of offering an introduction Orphaned Land’s themes, Prog listed the 10 songs that have mapped their epic journey so far.

Seasons Unite (Sahara, 1994)

Orphaned Land’s 1994 debut might lack the full musical scope and masterful production of their later releases, but it showed what they were capable of as players and songwriters with this impressive union of progressive and death metal.

Seasons Unite (remastered) - YouTube Watch On

Find Yourself, Discover God (El Norra Alila, 1996)

From the folky opening to the frantic metal onslaught that follows, this was another early example that points the way forward for the band’s ambitions.

Find Your Self, Discover God (remastered) - YouTube Watch On

Norra El Norra (Entering The Ark) (Mabool: The Story Of The Three Sons Of Seven, 2004)

A perfect example of their range, Norra El Norra has crunching death metal riffs alongside Middle Eastern folk instruments and a piano solo. Farhi showcases his facility with quarter tones, which give his vocals their unique flavour.

The Kiss Of Babylon (The Sins) (Mabool: The Story Of The Three Sons Of Seven, 2004)

The album tells the story of three angels representing the three Abrahamic faiths – Judaism, Islam and Christianity. Powered by tasteful twin guitars, the track lets Farhi employ his death metal growl and the result sounds like a Middle Eastern Opeth.

Orphaned Land - The Kiss of Babylon | The Road to OR-Shalem DVD - YouTube Watch On

Sapari (The Never Ending Way Of Orwarrior, 2010)

Sapari is what happens when you take a traditional Yemenite Jewish song that is centuries old and give it a prog metal makeover. It’s shamelessly progressive, hugely catchy and exquisitely mixed by Steven Wilson.

ORPHANED LAND -​ Sapari (featuring Schlomit Levi; OF­FI­CI­AL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Disciples Of The Sacred Oath II (The Never Ending Way Of Orwarrior, 2010)

Everything comes together perfectly here – the blend of acoustic and electric elements, the Middle Eastern instruments alongside the metal virtuosity. And it’s an epic in composition and structure, brimming with pomp and grandeur.

Disciples of the Sacred Oath II - YouTube Watch On

All Is One (All Is One, 2013)

A fixture in their live sets, All Is One is an Oriental metal masterpiece, from the searing guitar lines to the rousing strings and the beautiful, uplifting voices of the choir. The album is an essential listen for any fan.

Let The Truce Be Known (All Is One, 2013)

Inspired by the Christmas Truce of World War I, when soldiers from both sides participated in an unofficial ceasefire, this is a sweeping metal ballad that plays like a heavy counterpoint to Paul McCartney’s Pipes Of Peace.

ORPHANED LAND - Let The Truce Be Known (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

We Do Not Resist (Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, 2018)

A distillation of the new album’s themes, We Do Not Resist seethes with anger. “Why do we deal with the birth of the child of Princess Kate for two days and not deal with kids dying in Africa because they don’t have water?” says Farhi. “It’s that cave. We prefer to deal with the shadows rather than dealing with the truth.”

ORPHANED LAND - We Do Not Resist (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War (Prophets & Dead Messiahs, 2018)

A track that reconnects Orphaned Land with the death metal of their early albums, Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War is densely layered, with the orchestra adding drama to the headbanging guitar riff.