Baroness, Graveyard and Pallbearer have announced the psychedelic tour you need to see in 2024

Prog/stoner metal favourites Baroness have announced a co-headline tour with occult rockers Graveyard for late 2024.

The pair will be supported by progressive doom quartet Pallbearer as they play across the UK and mainland Europe in October and November.

See the full list of dates and the poster for the tour below.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, May 17.

Baroness comment: “Europe, we’re thrilled to announce our return, and to have Sweden’s Graveyard join us for these co-headlining shows.

“We’re also bringing our stateside friends, Pallbearer, with us, and we can’t wait to see some of you for the first time since Stone’s release. ’Til the wheels fall off…”

Graveyard state: “It’s that time again! We are gearing up to hit the road together with Baroness and Pallbearer.

“This one will be a journey of sonic explorations beyond the pale. Europe will never be the same! Keep your ears to the ground, friends.”

Baroness will be touring to promote their latest album Stone, released last year to rave reviews.

Metal Hammer journalist Alex Deller gave the album a glowing 8/10 review.

Deller wrote: “More than a simple distillation or a ‘return to roots’, Stone is an ideas-heavy brute in its own right: a monument to ambition and heaviness, and to refusing to rest too long in one place lest roots or languor take hold.”

Meanwhile, Graveyard will be promoting their new album 6, released via Nuclear Blast Records in September, and Pallbearer will be on the road off the back of new album Mind Burns Alive, which comes out on Friday, May 17.

(Image credit: Graveyard/Baroness)

Oct 29: Gothenburg Trägår’n, Sweden

Oct 30: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Oct 31: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 02: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 03: Krakow Klub Studio, Poland

Nov 06: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 07: Zurich X-TRA, Switzerland

Nov 09: Paris L’Olympia, France

Nov 11: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 13: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 14: Hanover Capitol, Germany

Nov 17: Cologne Carlswerk, Germany

Nov 18: Luxembourg City Rockhall, Luxembourg

Nov 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Nov 21: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 22: Manchester New Century Hall, UK

Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, UK

Nov 25: Belfast Limelight 1, UK

Nov 26: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers, UK

Nov 28: Nottingham Rock City, UK