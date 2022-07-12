Amorphis and Eluveitie add more dates to European tour

Finnish prog metal sextet Amorphis and Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie have added more dates for their upcoming European and UK tour in November and December.

New dates have been added in Switzerland, Spain, Finland and Austria. Both bands are joined on all dates by Dark Tranquility and Nailed To Obscurity.

"We're happy to announce the remaining shows of our European co-headlining tour with Eluveitie," enthuses Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen. "Both bands have shared the same stages at festivals in the past and it's a great pleasure to do a whole tour together now. Eluveitie founder Chrigel Glanzmann has even played on our Under The Red Cloud and Queen Of Time albums, so the musical bondage is absolutely perfect. After our friends from Dark Tranquility and Nailed To Obscurity have been confirmed for this tour, it's needless to say that this line-up is beyond epic."

"It hasn't exactly become lighter in this world lately.," adds Eluveitie's Chrigel Nonetheless, there are still pleasant and joyful news: we can't wait to finally start touring again after more than two really weird years. It almost feels unreal! As if this wasn't enough, we're super stoked to announce the complete line-up for this tour which is definitely one of the coolest packages of our entire career. Being on the road together with dear friends and some of our personal all-time favourite bands: that's really just more than I expected - we can't wait to see you all again!"

Nov 10: SWI Zurch Complex 457 * NEW

Nov 11: GER Filderstadt FILharmonie

Nov 13: ITA Milan Live Club

Nov 15: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini

Nov 16: SPA Madrid Sala La Riviera * NEW

Nov 17: SPA Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz * NEW

Nov 18: FRA Lyon Le Radiant

Nov 19: FRA Paris L'Olympia

Nov 20: FRA Lille L'Aeronef

Nov 21: IRE Dublin Academy

Nov 22: UK Glasgow QMU

Nov 23: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov 26: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Nov 27: NED Tilburg O13

Nov 29: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Nov 30: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

Dec 1: SWE Stockholm Fallan

Dec 3: FIN Helsinki Black Box * NEW

Dec 5: POL Warsaw Progresja

Dec 6: GER Berlin Huxleys

Dec 7: AUT Vienna Gasometer * NEW

Dec 9: GER Munich Zenith

Dec 10: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller

Dec 11: SWI Zlin Datart Hala * NEW

Dec 12: HUN Budapest Barba Negra

Dec 14: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Dec 15: LUX Esch/Alzette Rockhal

Dec 16: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Dec 17: GER Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie