Amorphis and Eluveitie add more dates to European tour

Finnish prog metal sextet Amorphis and Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie have added more dates for their upcoming European and UK tour in November and December.
New dates have been added in Switzerland, Spain, Finland and Austria. Both bands are joined on all dates by Dark Tranquility and Nailed To Obscurity.
"We're happy to announce the remaining shows of our European co-headlining tour with Eluveitie," enthuses Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen. "Both bands have shared the same stages at festivals in the past and it's a great pleasure to do a whole tour together now. Eluveitie founder Chrigel Glanzmann has even played on our Under The Red Cloud and Queen Of Time albums, so the musical bondage is absolutely perfect. After our friends from Dark Tranquility and Nailed To Obscurity have been confirmed for this tour, it's needless to say that this line-up is beyond epic."
"It hasn't exactly become lighter in this world lately.," adds Eluveitie's Chrigel Nonetheless, there are still pleasant and joyful news: we can't wait to finally start touring again after more than two really weird years. It almost feels unreal! As if this wasn't enough, we're super stoked to announce the complete line-up for this tour which is definitely one of the coolest packages of our entire career. Being on the road together with dear friends and some of our personal all-time favourite bands: that's really just more than I expected - we can't wait to see you all again!"
Amorphis and Eluveitie European co-headline tour dates:
Nov 10: SWI Zurch Complex 457 * NEW
Nov 11: GER Filderstadt FILharmonie
Nov 13: ITA Milan Live Club
Nov 15: FRA Toulouse Le Bikini
Nov 16: SPA Madrid Sala La Riviera * NEW
Nov 17: SPA Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz * NEW
Nov 18: FRA Lyon Le Radiant
Nov 19: FRA Paris L'Olympia
Nov 20: FRA Lille L'Aeronef
Nov 21: IRE Dublin Academy
Nov 22: UK Glasgow QMU
Nov 23: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Nov 26: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Nov 27: NED Tilburg O13
Nov 29: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Nov 30: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene
Dec 1: SWE Stockholm Fallan
Dec 3: FIN Helsinki Black Box * NEW
Dec 5: POL Warsaw Progresja
Dec 6: GER Berlin Huxleys
Dec 7: AUT Vienna Gasometer * NEW
Dec 9: GER Munich Zenith
Dec 10: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller
Dec 11: SWI Zlin Datart Hala * NEW
Dec 12: HUN Budapest Barba Negra
Dec 14: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof
Dec 15: LUX Esch/Alzette Rockhal
Dec 16: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle
Dec 17: GER Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie