Blank Manuskript announce English tour dates for November

Theatrical Austrian prog rockers Blank Manuskript have announced a short run of English live dates for November. You can watch a video trailer for the upcoming live dates below.

The band, who's last studio album was 2020's Himmelfahrt, released a live album, A Live Document, earlier this year and last played live in the UK in 2022.

"This November, we will embark on our sixth tour to the UK. Coming to the UK has become a ritual very dear to our hearts and every concert-trip to the motherland of prog is something that fill us with pride," comments bass player Alfons Wohlmuth.

"We will also introduce our new drummer, Simon, who has successfully managed to fill the big legacy that Jakob has passed on to him. We are very much looking forward to playing all these great locations with extraordinary audiences and meet all the friends and fans we have made in the last couple of years."

Blank Manuskript will play:

Nov 15: London 229

Nov 16: Leicester The Musician

Nov 17: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Nov 18: Abingdon The Northcourt

Nov 19: Southampton 1865

Support on all dates comes from Dandelion Charm.

Get tickets.