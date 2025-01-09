Orphaned Land share emotive reworkings of their very first song The Beloved's Cry

As part of their 30th-anniversary celebrations, Israeli prog metallers Orphaned Land have re-recorded the very first song they ever wrote to honour two friends who have been killed in the recent conflict in the Middle East.

The Beloved's Cry was the title of the band's very first demo, released in 1993 and also appeared on 1994's debut album Sahara. The two new versions honour the band's friends Yotam Haim and Eden Yerushalmi, and readers should be warned that both versions feature recordings from both just prior to their abductions in the conflict.

The band have long pushed for peace and a greater understanding between all faiths, something singer Khobi Farhi eloquently put across when he appeared at the 2018 Prog Awards.

In a lengthy statement, the band say: "As part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of Orphaned Land’s debut album Sahara, we decided to re-record the very first song the band ever wrote and recorded—an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind piece, and the only love song the band has ever created: The Beloved’s Cry.

In addition to celebrating the album's milestone, two profound events inspired us to record two new and unique versions of this timeless song.

The Hanukkah show that followed October 7th was emotionally overwhelming for us. The band even posted on social media asking if it would be appropriate to perform at all. After receiving an outpouring of support, we went on to play two concerts filled with hope. During these shows, children in the audience lit candles on stage in an evening that brought everyone—both the audience and the band—to tears. Together, we lit and dedicated a Hanukkah candle for Yotam Haim, who at that moment was still alive but held captive in Gaza. The atmosphere was luminous, and the crowd was filled with hope and strength. Sadly, that hope lasted only for a night, as the very next morning, we learned that Yotam had been tragically killed while trying to escape captivity.

In August, I travelled to Berlin on behalf of the band to attend the Metal Hammer Awards, Europe’s largest metal magazine awards ceremony. To our joy and surprise, Orphaned Land won the prestigious “Attitude” award for our work in bridging divides and spreading unity over the years. When I accepted the award, I wore a 'Bring Them Home' shirt that I managed to arrange in Berlin. On stage, I called for an end to the war and the immediate return of all hostages. The night filled me with pride and happiness—feelings that were short-lived. The very next morning, we received the devastating news of the cold-blooded murder of six hostages, including Eden Yerushalmi, who had been abducted from the Nova music festival. After 11 months in captivity, she was found deceased, weighing only 36 kilograms, in conditions of unimaginable deprivation.

These days are a time of immense darkness. Our band, often seen by our audience as a beacon of light, felt reduced to nothing more than a flickering flame on a matchstick.

Still, despite it all, we have no choice but to continue walking this path—to shine with whatever light remains and ring every bell that can still chime.

We recorded two new versions of The Beloved’s Cry, now released in memory of our beloved Eden Yerushalmi and Yotam Haim.

Both versions include the voices of Eden and Yotam, recorded in moments before their abduction (alongside identical versions without their voices, which will also be released this Friday for those who find it too painful to bear). We hope these songs will help us remember and honour them and inspire us to someday be worthy of them—in a better world.

We will always remember you, Eden.

We will always remember you, Yotam.

Kobi Farhi, on behalf of Orphaned Land."

ORPHANED LAND - The Beloved's Cry for Eden - YouTube Watch On