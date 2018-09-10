Opeth share live video for Demon Of The Fall

Opeth have released a live video of their performance of Demon Of The Fall.

The track originally appeared on the Swedish outfit’s 1998 album My Arms, Your Hearse, with the live footage taken from the band’s upcoming package Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater.

It’ll be released on November 2 via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast on DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD.

The video footage was overseen by The Deka Brothers, while the audio was mixed by David Castillo. Opeth released a live clip of Sorceress last month.

Opeth will also launch a limited edition 10-inch vinyl of Ghost Of Perdition live on October 19. It’ll be limited to 700 on pink sparkle and 300 on violet sparkle. Find out more.

Find the Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater cover art and tracklist below.

Opeth: Garden Of The Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater tracklist

1. Sorceress

2. Ghost Of Perdition

3. Demon Of The Fall

4. The Wilde Flowers

5. In My Time Of Need

6. The Devil's Orchard

7. Cusp Of Eternity

8. Heir Apparent

9. Era

10. Deliverance