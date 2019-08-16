Opeth release video for new song Svekets Prins

Opeth have released a video for another brand new song, Svikets Prins (which translates as "Dignity"). It's taken from the band's forthcoming album In Cauda Venenum, which is released through Moderbolaget/Nuclear Blast on September 27.

In Cauda Venenum is released in both Swedish and English versions. The English version of Svikets Prins, Dignity, will be released next week. The band previously released a video for the track Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör/Heart In Hand.

Opeth have announced the following live dates in Europe and Australia. Ticket information.

Oct 27: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 29: London Palladium, UK

Oct 31: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers, UK

Nov 01: Leeds O2 Academy (Damnation Festival), UK

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 06: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BE

Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, DE

Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus, CH

Nov 11: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, FR

Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, DE

Nov 14: Munich Schlachthof, DE

Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingerhalle, DE

Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, DE

Nov 17: Copenhagen Det Kgl. Teater, DK

Dec 10: Torrensville The Barton Theatre, AS

Dec 11: Perth The Astor Theatre, AS

Dec 13: Melbourne Palais Theatre, AS

Dec 14 - Sydney The State Theatre, AS

Dec 15 - Brisbane The Tivoli, AS