Opeth in London venue change

Opeth have been forced to move their upcoming 25th anniversary London show.

They were due to play the city’s Palladium on October 18 but have had to switch to the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on the same date because of unforeseen “production issues.”

The band say ticket sellers will “be in touch very soon to confirm your new seats and exchange tickets” and add: “Opeth are proud to become the heaviest band to play the Theatre Royal in all of its 350 year history.”

Opeth will perform their 2005 album Ghost Reveries in full at the show.

