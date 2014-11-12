Opeth to play Ghost Reveries at anniversary show

Opeth will play 2005 album Ghost Reveries in full at their 25th anniversary concert in London next year, they’ve confirmed.

And Mikael Akerfeldt promises a “pretty unique evening” as they become the heaviest band to perform at the London Palladium on October 18.

Last week they revealed a poster hinting at the contents of the show. Now it’s been announced that they’ll perform their eighth album from beginning to end, followed by a second set of classics from across their quarter-century career.

Akerfeldt says: “We’ll celebrate 25 years of being Opeth in 2015, and this is reason enough to gather up the forces and play. For you. At the Palladium in London. Not sure if they have a dress-code there, as it is a posh little place. Do we care? No we don’t.

“It will be a pretty unique evening, I reckon, hopefully free of technical difficulties. With that said, we’re a live band in the true sense of the word – and you can never be certain. Regardless, it’ll be a blast, and I strongly advise you to think about attending.

“But don’t think for too long… it might cost you your seat!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 14) via Live Nation, with a pre-sale 24 hours earlier. Also on offer on Thursday are a limited number of VIP upgrades, offering early entry, a 20-minute meet-and-greet with the band, commemorative pass, three engraved wine glasses, canvas poster and choice of tour shirt.

Opeth are currently touring Europe. They’ll make a special guest appearance at next year’s Bloodstock festival in August.