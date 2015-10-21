Operation: Mindcrime add UK dates to Euro tour

Operation: Mindcrime have added four English dates to their winter European tour.

Geoff Tate’s band previously announced a 22-date trip around the continent, and they’ve now added December shows in Stourbridge, Southend, Buckley and Brighton.

The tour – in support of debut album The Key – kicks off in Germany on November 13 and tickets can be purchased via the band’s website. Support at the English shows comes from British band ICON.

Former Queensryche singer Tate recently revealed his new outfit’s second album has already been recorded, while work on the final part of the planned trilogy is underway.

Dec 10: Stourbridge River Room

Dec 11: Southend Chinnerys

Dec 12: Buckley Tivoli

Dec 13: Brighton Haunt

Geoff Tate: We've thrown out rules for debut album