Geoff Tate: We've thrown out rules for debut album

Operation: Mindcrime mainman Geoff Tate has the tracklist and artwork for debut album The Key.

It’s to be launched on September 18 via Frontiers Music, and marks Tate’s first release since reaching a legal settlement with his former colleagues in Queensryche.

Tate says: “This album is quite adventurous. Of course, there are key elements in the music, melody and phrasings that are really identifiable. But throughout my career I’ve opened my eyes and ears to new standards and arrangements, and that’s what keeps things fresh and exciting as an artist.

“We’ve thrown out the rules for this record, and it’s been really liberating. I’m a fan of old prog, and that music didn’t stick to rules. It’s inspiring and enjoyable to be able to explore, and it’s great being in a position to write without constraints.”

The Key is the first part in a trilogy that explores “international politics, the world economy and social ethos.”

Tate adds: “The songs on these records tell a story, and each song is a scene or chapter. The words tell the story and the musical bed, chord progressions and melodies set the pace.

“That’s how I envisioned this album in total – very theatrical and definitely cinematic.”

The Key tracklist