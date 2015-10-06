Operation: Mindcrime announce Euro dates

Operation: Mindcrime have announced a run of 22 shows across Europe this winter.
Geoff Tate and co will kick off their tour to support debut album The Key in Germany on November 13 and wrap things up on December 19 at the Knockout festival, also in Germany. Tickets can be purchased through the band’s official website.
Former Queensryche singer Tate recently revealed his new outfit’s second album has already been recorded, while work on the final part of his planned trilogy was well under way.
Operation: Mindcrime released Hearing Voices, Burn, The Stranger and Re-Inventing The Future from The Key, which was launched last month via Frontiers Music.
OPERATION: MINDCRIME EUROPEAN WINTER TOUR 2015
Nov 13: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Nov 15: Zlin Euronics Hall, Czech Republic
Nov 16: Budapest A38, Hungary
Nov 17: Sofia Hristo Botev, Bulgaria
Nov 18: Bucharest Club Colectiv, Romania
Nov 20: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Nov 22: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Nov 23: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Nov 25: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Nov 27: Tilburg Club 013, Netherlands
Nov 28: Burglengenfeld VAZ, Germany
Nov 29: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 01: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia
Dec 02: Trieste Teatro Miela, Italy
Dec 03: Rome Traffic, Italy
Dec 04: Brescia Colony, Italy
Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 09: Wilhelmshaven Pumpwerk, Germany
Dec 15: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Dec 16: Zuerich Komplex 457, Czech Republic
Dec 17: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Dec 19: Karlsruhe Knockout Festival, Germany