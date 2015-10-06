Operation: Mindcrime announce Euro dates

Operation: Mindcrime have announced a run of 22 shows across Europe this winter.

Geoff Tate and co will kick off their tour to support debut album The Key in Germany on November 13 and wrap things up on December 19 at the Knockout festival, also in Germany. Tickets can be purchased through the band’s official website.

Former Queensryche singer Tate recently revealed his new outfit’s second album has already been recorded, while work on the final part of his planned trilogy was well under way.

Operation: Mindcrime released Hearing Voices, Burn, The Stranger and Re-Inventing The Future from The Key, which was launched last month via Frontiers Music.

OPERATION: MINDCRIME EUROPEAN WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 13: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Nov 15: Zlin Euronics Hall, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 17: Sofia Hristo Botev, Bulgaria

Nov 18: Bucharest Club Colectiv, Romania

Nov 20: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Nov 22: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Nov 23: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Nov 25: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 27: Tilburg Club 013, Netherlands

Nov 28: Burglengenfeld VAZ, Germany

Nov 29: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 01: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Dec 02: Trieste Teatro Miela, Italy

Dec 03: Rome Traffic, Italy

Dec 04: Brescia Colony, Italy

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 09: Wilhelmshaven Pumpwerk, Germany

Dec 15: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Dec 16: Zuerich Komplex 457, Czech Republic

Dec 17: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Dec 19: Karlsruhe Knockout Festival, Germany