Open your eyes to these amazing Black Friday 4K TV deals

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your HD TV to a 4K Ultra HD, HDR Smart TV but have been put off by some of the high prices, then we may have just found a couple of perfect deals for you.

The team over at Very.co.uk have decided to slash the cost of the 65-inch Samsung UE65TU7100 from £899 to £499 – a crystal-clear saving of £400. For a TV of this size, this is simply incredible. It’s available to order now and it’ll then be delivered to you by Christmas Eve.

Samsung UE65TU7100 4K TV: Was £899, now £499, save £400

This is simply a fantastic deal if your looking to get into the world of 4K viewing. Very.co.uk have knocked £400 off the RRP of this 65-inch behemoth, and if you order now, it'll be delivered by Christmas.View Deal

The Samsung UE65TU7100 also comes with a selection of apps pre-installed, including Disney Plus, so it’s just a case of popping in your details and passwords and you’ll be good to go.

And as if 400 smackers wasn’t enough of a deal, Very.co.uk have also introduced a £50 saving on the Samsung S60T Soundbar or Samsung S61T Soundbar when buying the TV. Just add one of them to your basket with the TV and add the discount code QYYFV at checkout to activate the deal.

Meanwhile, if you’re in the US, Best Buy have cut the price of the Samsung Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, reducing it from $749.99 to $529.99 – a saving of $220. Another superb deal not to be sniffed at.

Samsung Class 6 Series 4K TV: $749.99 , now $529.99, save $220

Go big or go home, right? Well Best Buy have gone all in with this $220 saving on this gigantic 70-inch Samsung. From 4K film watching to sharp gaming, this is a deal not to be missed.View Deal

So what’s so good about 4K TVs? Well, the resolution is vastly superior to the “old” HD TVs - upping the resolution from 1920 x 1080 to 3840 x 2160. That’s going to bring you an incredibly sharp picture when you’re watching some of the films on Amazon Prime, Netflix etc – and if you’ve been lucky enough to get your paws on a shiny new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, then you’ll be able to enjoy the games as you’ve never seen them before.

