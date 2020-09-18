Omega Point premiere new video for Red Room with Prog

UK prog rockers Omega Point have released the video to their very first recorded song, Red Room.

Says bassist Matthew Cohen of the track: “It was created in reaction to the recent lockdown we all unfortunately, found ourselves in. We wanted to do something positive with our time and the best option we had, and that felt the most appropriate, was to get in the virtual studio and write something that was short, snappy, that was something very different to the album songs but most importantly, lifted the spirits and introduced you all to the band.”

The song is available as two versions – rock and piano – via the band’s Bandcamp page. Omega Point are currently working on their debut album.

Omega Point are:

Athen Ayren (keyboards, piano)

Matthew Cohen (bass, programming)

Paul Davies (guitars)

Keith Hawkins (guitars)

John Paul Vaughan (vocals)