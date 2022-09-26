Omega Point announce their first live gig

Welsh prog rockers Omega Point have announced that they will play their first ever live show this November.

The quintet will perform at The Stage | Y Llwyfan venue in Neath, South Wales on November 19. Support comes from special guests Ghosthorse, featuring Mina Zadora (formerly of The Reasoning) and her music cohort Ben Baljak.

At the same time the band have announced their new keyboard player. "Omega Point are very happy to welcome into the fold an old friend in the form of Robert Gerrard. He will be taking over keyboard duties after the departure of Rob Wilshire who is concentrating on his many other musical adventures. The band and management wish Rob all the very best for the future, and thank him for his fantastic contribution to the album. The journey continues as always, and it has to be said that rehearsals have been going so well."

Tickets for the live show are priced at just £10 and there's a capacity of just 100 for the gig. Omega Point will be performing the whole of their recently released debut album A Great Escape as well as some material from the band members collective pasts, which include Panic Room, The Reasoning, Magenta, Ghost Community and Karnataka.

Get tickets.