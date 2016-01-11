Official Slipknot figurine photos online

A collection of Slipknot figurines have been launched by the band’s German webstore.

The 3D-printed dolls, available in 1:10 scale, are priced at 79 Euros (£59) on the website.

Fan site Slipknot Iowa say figures including vocalist Corey Taylor, percussionists Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and Chris Fehn, lead guitarist Mick Thomson and rhythm guitarist James Root, are still available via Bravado Germany.

Slipknot have been nominated in both Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album categories for latest studio effort The Gray Chapter at the Grammy Awards, held at the Staples Centre in LA on February 15.

The band kick off their European tour in February, which includes four UK arena dates.