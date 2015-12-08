Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Ghost on Grammy shortlist

Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Ghost are among the bands nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
They’re joined by the Foo Fighters, Muse, Sevendust and August Burns Red on the shortlist for the 28th annual event, which will take place in February.
Slipknot track Custer, Lamb Of God’s 512, Ghost’s Cirice, Sevendust’s Thank You and August Burns Red’s Identity will battle it out in the Best Metal Performance category.
The Foos could take Best Rock Performance for Something From Nothing and Best Music Film for Sonic Highways.
Meanwhile, Slipknot’s comeback album .5: The Gray Chapter is up for Best Rock Album against Muse’s Drones and others.
Grammys boss Neil Portnow says: “Diversity in the creative community is what makes music a universal language. It’s gratifying to see the vibrancy of today’s artistic landscape reflected in this year’s nominations.
“Artists are pushing boundaries in exciting ways, making it an exceptionally strong year for music.”
Winners will be announced during a gala event at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15. The full list of nominations is available via the Grammys website.
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red: Identity
Ghost: Cirice
Lamb Of God: 512
Sevendust: Thank You
Slipknot: Custer
Best Rock Performance
Alabama Shakes: Don’t Wanna Fight
Florence + The Machine: What Kind Of Man
Foo Fighters: Something From Nothing
Elle King: Ex’s & Oh’s
Wolf Alice: Moaning Lisa Smile
Best Rock Album
James Bay: Chaos And The Calm
Death Cab For Cutie: Kintsugi
Highly Suspect: Mister Asylum
Muse: Drones
Slipknot: .5: The Gray Chapter
Best Music Film
Mr Dynamite: The Rise Of James Brown
Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters)
What Happened, Miss Simone? (Nina Simone)
The Wall (Roger Waters)
Amy (Amy Winehouse)