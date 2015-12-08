Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Ghost on Grammy shortlist

Slipknot, Lamb Of God and Ghost are among the bands nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

They’re joined by the Foo Fighters, Muse, Sevendust and August Burns Red on the shortlist for the 28th annual event, which will take place in February.

Slipknot track Custer, Lamb Of God’s 512, Ghost’s Cirice, Sevendust’s Thank You and August Burns Red’s Identity will battle it out in the Best Metal Performance category.

The Foos could take Best Rock Performance for Something From Nothing and Best Music Film for Sonic Highways.

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s comeback album .5: The Gray Chapter is up for Best Rock Album against Muse’s Drones and others.

Grammys boss Neil Portnow says: “Diversity in the creative community is what makes music a universal language. It’s gratifying to see the vibrancy of today’s artistic landscape reflected in this year’s nominations.

“Artists are pushing boundaries in exciting ways, making it an exceptionally strong year for music.”

Winners will be announced during a gala event at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15. The full list of nominations is available via the Grammys website.

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red: Identity

Ghost: Cirice

Lamb Of God: 512

Sevendust: Thank You

Slipknot: Custer

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes: Don’t Wanna Fight

Florence + The Machine: What Kind Of Man

Foo Fighters: Something From Nothing

Elle King: Ex’s & Oh’s

Wolf Alice: Moaning Lisa Smile

Best Rock Album

James Bay: Chaos And The Calm

Death Cab For Cutie: Kintsugi

Highly Suspect: Mister Asylum

Muse: Drones

Slipknot: .5: The Gray Chapter

Best Music Film

Mr Dynamite: The Rise Of James Brown

Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters)

What Happened, Miss Simone? (Nina Simone)

The Wall (Roger Waters)

Amy (Amy Winehouse)