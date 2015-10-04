Slipknot announce 4 UK arena shows for February 2016

Slipknot will play four UK arena dates in February of next year.

Corey Taylor and co will perform in Cardiff, London, Birmingham and Leeds, according to Radio One’s Rock Show host Daniel P Carter.

The band are riding high on the success of fifth album .5: The Gray Chapter and have a number of North American dates lined up for this month, before their inaugural Knotfest Mexico event.

Last month, Taylor denied rumours that The Negative One from the current album was about former drummer Joey Jordison. He said: “Honestly, I didn’t even realise you could have read it that way. It was furthest from my mind – none of the songs are about Joey. All the songs are about the band in general.”

Feb 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 09: London Alexandra Palace

Feb 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Feb 13: Leeds First Direct Arena