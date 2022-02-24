Official Rodney Matthews colouring book launched

The Official Rodney Matthews Colouring Book will be published in March

Rodney Matthews
Artist and musician Rodney Matthews is the latest subject from publishers Rock N' Roll Colouring, who will be publishing The Official Rodney Matthews Colouring Book on March 28.

The 100% official and fully endorsed colouring book features 25 of Matthews designs including artwork from Asia, Magnum, Diamond Head, Praying Mantis, Tygers Of Pan Tang and more.

"Great to have hatched this collaboration with Rock N' Roll Colouring," says Matthews. "Being part of their tantalising collection, I find myself in the company of some real rock icons and their renowned cover designs!  I'll be most interested to see how people take my creations and make them their own!"

Rock N' Roll Colouring have previously published colouring books for Iron Maiden, Alice CooperMotörhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy and Megadeth.

Initial pre-sales includes the chance to order a copy of the colouring book with a limited-edition hand numbered card signed by Rodney Matthews. Strictly limited to 250 copies.

Rodney Matthews

