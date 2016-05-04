Of Mice & Men announce pair of London shows

Of Mice & Men have announced a pair of London shows.

Austin Carlile and co have lined up the gigs at the city’s O2 Academy Islington on May 26 and the Hippodrome, Kingston, on June 1, to mark the launch of their upcoming Live At Brixton album.

It’s out on May 27 on 2CD and CD/DVD via Rise Records and is the band’s first release since last year’s deluxe version of third album Restoring Force, which was originally delivered in 2014.

The US outfit, who have also been confirmed for the UK’s Slam Dunk festivals later this month, have been out of action in recent months as frontman Carlile recovers from surgery associated with his Marfans genetic disorder.

Tickets for the pair of London shows go on general sale on May 6 at 10am GMT.

Of Mice & Men will also hit the road with Slipknot and Marilyn Manson across North America this summer.

Of Mice & Men: Live At Brixton tracklist

Public Service Announcement Glass Hearts Broken Generation O.G. Loko Let Live You Make Me Sick This One’s For You Feels Like Forever Bones Exposed Would You Still Be There Another You Identity Disorder Second & Sebring The Depths You’re Not Alone

Of Mice And Men tour 2016

May 26: London O2 Academy Islington, IK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK

Jun 01: London Hippodrome, UK

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jul 15-17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO