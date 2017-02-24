Of Mice & Men visit Korn man Jonathan Davis’ studio

Of Mice & Men guitarist Alan Ashby has posted a picture of him and the band with Korn frontman Jonathan Davis.

The group were visiting the Korn vocalist’s studio in Bakersfield, California, sparking speculation that they’ve begun work on the follow-up to 2016’s Cold World.

Ashby says: “Thanks for havin’ us over to your studio, Jonathan! Awesome vibes!”

Of Mice & Men parted ways with vocalist Austin Carlile in December last year – with the split making headlines over the course of the last week.

Carlile initially reported that his ongoing health issues were behind his decision to leave the band – but later claimed: “I will no longer be writing with them – one of the reasons I left.

“They weren’t going to let me write what I wanted on next record. That’s not gonna happen. I will write what I want despite what that means giving up.”

Those comments prompted Ashby to say: “Just because someone says something on the internet does not make it true. #AlternativeFacts.”

Then, responding to a fan who asked if bassist Aaron Pauley had kicked Carlile out of the band because the singer had wanted to introduce “more religious lyrics” into the material, Ashby said: “Guys, nobody kicked anybody out. Austin has always used religious influences in his lyrics. Stop making shit up!”

Of Mice & Men are continuing as a four-piece and have several shows and festival dates planned over the coming months.

Apr 21: Las Vegas Events Center, NV

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 08-10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10-11: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12-13: Villeurbanne Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan In.Fest Music Festival, Italy

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16-18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22-24: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 22-24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24-Jul 01: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 28-Jul 01: Scheessel Bravella Festival, Germany

Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

