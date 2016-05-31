Of Mice & Men announce European tour

Of Mice & Men have announced a European tour kicking off in late September.
They confirmed the run of dates off the back of their appearance at the weekend’s Slam Dunk festival, saying: “Europe, it’s been so good to be with you Slam Dunk and this fall we’re coming back.”
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (June 3).
Before the European tour, Of Mice & Men play at London’s Kingston Hippodrome on June 1 to mark the launch of their Live At Brixton album.
Of Mice & Men will also hit the road with Slipknot and Marilyn Manson across North America this summer.
Of Mice & Men European tour 2016
Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Oct 05: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 09: Cardiff The Great Hall, UK
Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands
Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany
Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium