Now's your chance to learn guitar with Fender Play's 50% off Black Friday offer

Isn't Black Friday great? Whether you are looking to replace your old vinyl player, or are in dire need of a pair of new headphones, now's your chance to pick them up at a bargain price.

But it's not just the coolest tech you can grab a deal on, now you can even receive life long knowledge and gain a new skill!

All us rock and metal fans have at one point or another intended to learn the electric guitar, right? But most of us abandoned that cheap Fender Tele, leaving it to collect dust in our attics.

Well, now's the perfect time to dig it out and graduate past Smoke On The Water, with the world's leading guitar manufacturer Fender's online learning service, Fender Play, offering 50% off their annual subscription!

Fender Play is a brilliant and convenient way to get to grips with guitar basics – offering plenty of beginners bite-sized lessons to help you progress quickly with chords and techniques and providing you with a roster of highly experienced teachers at your finger tips.

You can practice anywhere, at any time, on any device and track your progress as you go, learning the songs you love along the way. Tracks available include Smashing Pumpkins Cherub Rock, Static-X The Only, Radiohead High and Dry, Green Day Basket Case, Nirvana Come As You Are, Creedence Clearwater Revival Bad Moon Rising, Motorhead Ace Of Spades and many more.

An annual Fender Play subscription would usually set you back $/£89.99, but thanks to their incredible Black Friday deal, you can get a whole year's worth of tutorials for just $/£44.99.

Download the app today and you could be wowing your friends and relatives with your newfound talent come Christmas day! What's more, there's no pressure – with the option to cancel at any time.

If you don't already own a guitar (or if that old Tele is in need of some new strings) you can grab 10% discount off guitars, amps and pedals at Fender when you have a Fender Play subscription. Bonus!

...And if you don't want to irritate the housemates with your guitar practice, check out our Black Friday headphones deals so you can keep it to yourself until you are ready to show off!