Rick Wakeman adds three extra Christmas shows

Keyboard masestro Rick Wakeman has announced three new shows to his Christmas run of dates for his upcoming run of Christmas shows, which return this November and December.

Wakeman will now also play at London's Lyric Theatre on November 25, Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall December 3 and Cheltenham Town Hall on December 19.

“There’s an old expression which goes "If it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it’” says Rick, "and in most cases, that’s absolutely correct. However, I’ve decided that in spite of the success of the tried and tested formula for my solo Christmas tours over the last few years, it’s time for a rethink, and so the one-man show becomes a three-man show – well, two male and one female, to be entirely accurate."

So in a break with tradition, for this year's seasonal shows Wakeman will be joined by son Adam and singer Mollie Marriott, daughter of late Humble Pie frontman Steve Marriott, for the first time. Both have been on the road with him as part of the English Rock Ensemble on his current Return Of The Caped Crusader… tour.

Wakeman says it will be "an evening of festive fun with a difference", while Wakeman Junior admits he’s worried what his father means by that!

You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

Nov 23: Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

Nov 24: High Wycombe Swan

Nov 25: London Lyric Theatre

Nov 28: St Albans Alban Arena

Nov 29: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Nov 30: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Dec 1: Basingstoke Anvil

Dec 3: Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall

Dec 4: Evesham Regal

Dec 6: Croydon Ashcroft Theatre

Dec 9: Bradford St George’s Hall

Dec 11: Worthing Assembly Hall

Dec13: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Dec 14: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Dec 15: Poole Lighthouse

Dec 16: Guildford G Live

Dec 18: Bath Forum

Dec 19: Cheltenham Town Hall

Dec 20: London Cadogan Hall

