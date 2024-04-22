Wheel share uplifting new single Disciple

Anglo Finnish prog metallers Wheel have shared their latest single, the uplifitng Disciple, which you can listen to below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming third album, Charismatic Leaders, which they will release through InsideOut Music on May 3.

"Disciple is a heated debate between a current and an ex-cult member and both believe they are saving the other - they are also utterly unwilling to consider the opposing point of view," explains frontman James Lascelles. "The discourse between these two made-up characters is a reflection of multiple topical debates in modern society and the writing process has given me a chance to reflect on my own behaviour; particularly how I respond to ideas I strongly dislike."

The band, whose recent single Porcelain won Prog's Tracks Of The Week earlier this month, play their first ever shows in Australia (supporting label-mates Caligula’s Horse) as well as their first ever North American headline shows, the band return to Europe for extensive live dates later this year.

Charismatic Leaders will be available as a limited CD digipak (also featuring the Rumination EP tracks as bonus), and a gatefold 180g LP, both featuring artwork from Lucas Mayer (Long Distance Calling, Blackout Problems) which you can see below.

Pre-order Charismatic Leaders.