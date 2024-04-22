Deep Purple are teasing something and it might involve algebra

Deep Purple are doing something, and we've no idea what it is. The band have released a 16-second video which suggests, perhaps, that new music is on the way.

More than that, however, it suggests that we need to brush up on our mathematics. The video features Ian Paice's drum kit and Don Airey's keyboard, and nothing really happens apart from an animated algebraic equation that appears on the backdrop, also certainly providing a clue as to what might eventually transpire. And then, in a series of blink-and-you'll-miss-it, possibly subliminal edits, the band appear, in performance mode, with new guitarist Simon McBride standing stage left. Could he be making his recording debut with the band? Time, as ever, will tell.

Earlier this month, McBride's predecessor, Steve Morse, spoke with Sea Of Tranquilty about the new boy, saying, "Having stepped back, I think I'm in a better place musically that fits me. And I think Simon, he's fitting them better than I was, as far as they're churning out gigs. And I was always the guy that said, 'This is a really long tour. There's a point where tour fatigue comes in. We could make shorter legs.' And nobody wanted to hear that, especially not management."

The European leg of Deep Purple's One More Time tour kicks off in June, with North American dates following in August and September, and UK shows in November. Full dates below.

Deep Purple: One More Time tour 2024

May 01: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Jun 13: Madrid, Parque Tierno Galván, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Arena, Spain

Jun 17: Toulouse Metropole, France

Jun 20: Grenchen Airport, Switzerland

Jun 22: Nancy Open Air Amphitheatre, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Istanbul Kucukciftlikpark, Turkey

Jul 04: Cognac Blues Passions, France

Jul 10: Rome Cavea Auditorium, Italy

Jul 11: Marostica Piazza Castello, Italy

Jul 13: Belgrade Tašmajdan Stadium, Serbia

Jul 14: Chirpan Midalidare Estate, Bulgaria

Jul 16: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Jul 18: Salem Schloss (Castle Grounds), Germany

Jul 19: Dresdenn Elbufer, Germany

Jul 21: Winterbach Zeltspektakel, Germany

Jul 28: Gignac En Quecy, France

Jul 30: Orange Positiv Festival, France

Aug 02: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 03: Bergen Calling, Norway

Aug 05: Furuvik Amusement Park, Sweden

Aug 06: Stockholm Grona Lund Amusement Park, Sweden



Aug 14: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Event Center, FL

Aug 17: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 18: Durant Choctaw Casino Grand Theatre, OK

Aug 19: Forth Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 21: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 22: Sterling Heights Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, MI

Aug 23: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 28: Gilford Banknh Pavilion, NH

Aug 30: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 03: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 04: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage At Spac, NY

Sep 06: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 07: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 08: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Nov 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 06: London The O2, UK

Nov 07: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Tickets are on sale now.